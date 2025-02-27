NewsCaribbean

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

Marco Rubio
Photo: US State Department
By Sheri-kae McLeod

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to visit the region next month, with potential stops in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, or Suriname, Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump’s special envoy to the Americas, told the Miami Herald.

This news comes days after Caribbean leaders announced their intent to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to the region.

At the three-day summit in Barbados, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders deliberated on the Trump administration’s policies and their far-reaching effects on the region. Concerns included reductions in foreign aid, the U.S. withdrawal from global health initiatives, and shifting immigration policies—particularly the rollback of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, which has raised fears of escalating instability in Haiti. Leaders also expressed unease over U.S. trade tariffs and the suspension of aid programs, given the dependence of several Caribbean nations on American economic assistance.

Last week, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne underscored the need for direct engagement with Trump, describing the Caribbean as the “third border” of the United States and emphasizing the economic ties between the two regions. CARICOM leaders are particularly troubled by increasing deportations of Caribbean nationals and the potential repercussions on regional security, especially in Haiti, where gang violence and humanitarian challenges continue to grow.

Although a Trump visit remains uncertain, Claver-Carone has confirmed that Rubio’s trip will focus on these pressing concerns. The Secretary of State has already initiated discussions, including a recent conversation with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on key regional matters.

Earlier this month, Rubio traveled to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic to “advance President Trump’s America First foreign policy.”

According to a release from the White House, he met with senior officials and business leaders in those countries to promote regional cooperation and discussed matters such as stopping illegal and large-scale migration, fighting the scourge of transnational criminal organizations and drug traffickers, countering China, and deepening economic partnerships.

As details of Secretary Marco Rubio’s next regional tour are finalized, Caribbean leaders are hoping for substantive dialogue that results in policy decisions benefiting both sides of the partnership.

More Stories

Cora Richardson-Hodge Anguilla

Cora Richardson-Hodge to be sworn in as Anguilla’s first female premier after election victory

Anguilla is set to make history on Thursday as Governor Julia Crouch prepares to swear in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female head...
Trinidad Carnival

Trinidad Carnival 2025 season begins under state of emergency

The Trinidad Carnival season officially kicks off this weekend, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural celebrations in the Caribbean. Despite...
Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission

Carol Lawrence-Beswick appointed new chairman of Jamaica Integrity Commission

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick has been appointed the new chairman of Jamaica's Integrity Commission. The appointment, made today by Governor General Sir...
Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Haiti’s humanitarian community raises alarm over escalating violence

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The humanitarian community in Haiti has raised urgent concerns over the escalating violence, including massacres and gang attacks, which...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr. Keith Rowley to step down March 16

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has announced that he will step down from office on March 16, 2025, marking the end...
Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, Star of the Seas, to Debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, to debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International's latest addition to its Icon Class fleet, the Star of the Seas, is set to arrive at Port Canaveral this August....
CARICOM Announces Ambitious Plans to Reform Telecommunications, Trade, and Education Sectors

CARICOM announces plans to reform telecommunications, trade, and education sectors

In a bold move aimed at regional transformation, CARICOM has unveiled sweeping plans to reform the Caribbean's telecommunications, trade, and education sectors — changes...
Grenada to Introduce Legislation to Decriminalize Cannabis Use by Mid-2025

Grenada to introduce legislation to decriminalize cannabis use by mid-2025

Grenada’s Agriculture Minister, Lennox Andrews, has announced that the Government plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize the use of cannabis for both religious and...
Aubyn Hill Jamaica minister

Jamaican minister pushes for banks to lower loan rates

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, is once again calling on banks to lower their interest rates on loans, arguing that...
Mia-Mottley barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister...

HIV programs

New report highlights impact of US aid cuts on Caribbean HIV...

