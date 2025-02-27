US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to visit the region next month, with potential stops in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, or Suriname, Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump’s special envoy to the Americas, told the Miami Herald.

This news comes days after Caribbean leaders announced their intent to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to the region.

At the three-day summit in Barbados, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders deliberated on the Trump administration’s policies and their far-reaching effects on the region. Concerns included reductions in foreign aid, the U.S. withdrawal from global health initiatives, and shifting immigration policies—particularly the rollback of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, which has raised fears of escalating instability in Haiti. Leaders also expressed unease over U.S. trade tariffs and the suspension of aid programs, given the dependence of several Caribbean nations on American economic assistance.

Last week, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne underscored the need for direct engagement with Trump, describing the Caribbean as the “third border” of the United States and emphasizing the economic ties between the two regions. CARICOM leaders are particularly troubled by increasing deportations of Caribbean nationals and the potential repercussions on regional security, especially in Haiti, where gang violence and humanitarian challenges continue to grow.

Although a Trump visit remains uncertain, Claver-Carone has confirmed that Rubio’s trip will focus on these pressing concerns. The Secretary of State has already initiated discussions, including a recent conversation with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on key regional matters.

Earlier this month, Rubio traveled to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic to “advance President Trump’s America First foreign policy.”

According to a release from the White House, he met with senior officials and business leaders in those countries to promote regional cooperation and discussed matters such as stopping illegal and large-scale migration, fighting the scourge of transnational criminal organizations and drug traffickers, countering China, and deepening economic partnerships.

As details of Secretary Marco Rubio’s next regional tour are finalized, Caribbean leaders are hoping for substantive dialogue that results in policy decisions benefiting both sides of the partnership.