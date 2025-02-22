NewsCaribbean

Caribbean leaders will invite US President Donald Trump to the region

donald trump
President Donald Trump speaks at a 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are seeking to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the region for discussions on U.S.-Caribbean relations, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced Friday. In addition, they plan to engage senior Trump administration officials “as soon as practically possible.”

The CARICOM leaders convened a three-day summit in Barbados, beginning on Wednesday, where the Trump administration’s policies and its impact on the Caribean were discussed.

“We’re hoping we are successful in inviting President Trump to the region. It’s very important for him to pay some attention to the third border of the United States. Also, to enter meaningful discussions as to how U.S. policies impact the region, especially these smaller countries,” Browne said. “Many of us have open economies and we import up to 80% of what we consume primarily from the United States.”

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

The urgency behind the invitation stems from shifts in U.S. policies since Trump took office on January 20, including foreign aid cuts, withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), and immigration policy changes. Leaders of the 15-member CARICOM bloc are particularly concerned about the recent rollback of Temporary Protected Status for over half a million Haitian migrants living in the U.S.

“Already you have so many gang members, hundreds of thousands of people on the streets, and if you end up with maybe another 200,000 criminals on the streets of Haiti, it will make the situation more complex,” Browne said. “That is of serious concern for us, and we’re hoping that even in our subsequent engagements with [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio and potentially with the President… we can ask him to reconsider the impact of such a decision on Haiti.”

- Advertisement -

While no specific date has been set for Trump’s invitation, Browne emphasized the leaders’ determination to make progress. “These are aspirations, and we’re making every attempt now,” he said.

A significant concern among CARICOM members is Trump’s focus on tariffs and the freeze on foreign aid. While Antigua does not receive U.S. assistance, Browne noted that many Caribbean nations rely on aid, and the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has already caused ripple effects. The WHO’s Caribbean office, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), faces a $56 million funding gap due to the U.S. pullout.

“Obviously, that comes from the general support from the U.S. and even in terms of other assistance from USAID; there’s a gap now of about $6 million,” Browne said. “That itself represents not only a threat for the Caribbean, but also for the United States. COVID would have taught us that no one is safe until all of us are safe.”

Deportation of Caribbean migrants another issue

CARICOM leaders also discussed the potential deportation of Caribbean migrants, a topic that Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley addressed during the summit’s closing press conference.

“The President of the United States and his administration have made it clear. We have asked each in our own right,” she said, referring to requests for information on deportees. “To help us to be better able to prepare.”

Mottley, the current CARICOM chair, confirmed that leaders were in contact with Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump’s special envoy for Latin America and the Caribbean, and anticipated a high-level meeting soon. “We are facing grave global uncertainty,” she said, “but we are not in any way daunted by the challenges. We are approaching them with a calm confidence and a recognition that unity more than ever will be required from us to meet the common challenges that the world has presented.”

Leaders and foreign affairs ministers from several Caribbean nations, including Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip Joseph Pierre, and others, have stated since the beginning of the year that they have a duty to accept deported nationals of their respective countries.

 

More Stories

saint lucia independence day

Saint Lucia celebrates 46 years of independence with pride and festivities

Saint Lucia marks its 46th anniversary of independence today, February 22, with a day of national pride and celebration. Citizens across the island are...
Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

MIAMI — A jury in Miami has convicted Michael Geilenfeld, the founder of an orphanage in Haiti, of sexually abusing boys at his facility...
Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Police from the Trinidad Police Service uncovered 600 rounds of military-grade ammunition after an overnight stakeout at an empty lot in Couva, though no...
CAF and Barbados sign USD 75 Million agreement to boost tourism development

CAF and Barbados sign USD $75M agreement to boost tourism development

The CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean and the Government of Barbados have finalized a USD $75 million financing agreement...
CARICOM Leaders Urged to Support Paris Agreement and Maintain 1.5°C Global Warming Limit

CARICOM leaders urged to support Paris Agreement and maintain 1.5°C global warming limit

As the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders approach the final day of their three-day summit on Friday, they are being urged to raise their voices...
UN Secretary-General Guterres wants UN to assume funding for mission to fight gangs in Haiti

UN Secretary-General Guterres wants UN to assume funding for mission to fight gangs in Haiti

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced on Wednesday that he will request the UN to take on the financial responsibility for the structural and...
Regional leaders accepting US decision to deport illegal Caribbean nationals

Regional leaders accepting US decision to deport illegal Caribbean nationals

Leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have largely accepted the U.S. decision to deport nationals from the region who are residing illegally in the...
CARICOM Caribbean general elections

Caribbean general elections 2025: Several countries head to the polls this year

As several Caribbean nations gear up for general elections in 2025, political parties and candidates are preparing for crucial battles that will shape their...
Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong defends China’s record in the region

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong defends China’s record in the region

Days after U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish urged The Bahamas to resist China's “malign” influence, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, Yan Jiarong, defended...
Grenada opposition leader Keith Mitchell

Former Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell resigns as opposition leader

Former Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell has officially stepped down as Leader of the Opposition, New National Party (NNP), effective today. Dr....

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Geoffrey Maxwell

Geoffrey Maxwell, former Jamaica footballer and coach, has died

Skip to content