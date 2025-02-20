Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Jamaican PM Holness discuss strengthening regional ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Photo: Marco Rubio, Twitter/June 2024
By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a call on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations, emphasizing security cooperation and regional stability.

According to a statement from Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the two leaders discussed key regional issues and the strong U.S.-Jamaica partnership.

Secretary Rubio underscored the important historic and cultural ties between the United States and Jamaica, including the vibrant Jamaican diaspora. Both leaders encouraged further strengthening of security cooperation while highlighting Jamaica’s efforts to disrupt illicit trafficking and combat organized crime.

Both leaders underscored the need for continued collaboration in addressing security challenges and strengthening law enforcement partnerships. Jamaica has been a key regional ally in countering transnational criminal networks, and Washington has expressed its support for Kingston’s efforts in tackling these issues.

The discussion highlighted ongoing U.S. engagement in strengthening security and economic partnerships in the Caribbean. As Jamaica continues its efforts to combat crime and enhance economic resilience, cooperation with the United States remains an important factor in regional stability.

Earlier in February, Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic to advance President Trump’s “America First” foreign policy. Secretary Rubio’s engagements with senior officials and business leaders promoted regional cooperation on our core, shared interests: stopping illegal and large-scale migration, fighting the scourge of transnational criminal organizations and drug traffickers, countering China, and deepening economic partnerships to enhance prosperity in the Western hemisphere, according to a White House statement.

New U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, February 1 that President Donald J. Trump is paying closer attention to the Caribbean and other regional countries in his foreign policy agenda. “And we’re ready to stand with our regional partners,” said Rubio, a former U.S. senator who was born in Miami to Cuban immigrants, in a Feb. 1 statement. “Putting America First means paying closer attention to our own hemisphere.”

“American foreign policy has too long focused on other regions while overlooking our own, missing opportunities and neglecting partners and friends,” he said. “That ends now.”

“We need to work with countries across our region to stop further migrant flows and to repatriate all those who are in the United States illegally,” Rubio added. “These conversations may not always be easy, but they are necessary.”

 

