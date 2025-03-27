Secretary Marco Rubio’s talks with Barbados and Trinidad leaders focus on security and energy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the first stop on this three-nation regional tour in Jamaica on Wednesday, where he held talks with the leaders of Jamaica, Haiti, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

During his meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the two discussed a range of issues, including travel and U.S. travel advisories, security, and humanitarian aid. Rubio was also questioned on his stance on Cuban medical missions.

Rubio then met with Haitian Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) President Fritz Alphonse Jean, where they focused on the deteriorating situation in Haiti and pledged continued support.

Later, Rubio met with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, where they discussed the strong historic ties between the U.S. and Barbados, and U.S. support for CARICOM nations in combating transnational threats. In his meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Stuart Young, Rubio thanked the government for its cooperation on energy security and efforts to deepen the security partnership. The two also discussed the naming of the Venezuelan criminal network, Tren de Aragua, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and ways to limit malign influence in the region.

Rubio’s next stops on the regional tour will include Guyana and Suriname, as he continues to engage Caribbean leaders on critical regional issues.

Strengthening U.S.-Barbados ties

In a meeting with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Barbados and its CARICOM partners in countering transnational criminal organizations. He highlighted the administration’s recent designation of the Venezuelan criminal network, Tren de Aragua, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), calling on regional allies to take similar steps against the group’s influence in the Caribbean.

The discussions also covered the U.S.-Barbados partnership under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, which focuses on tackling illicit narcotics and firearms trafficking, dismantling organized crime networks, and strengthening regional security coordination. Additionally, Prime Minister Mottley emphasized the importance of economic cooperation, advocating for stronger energy partnerships to boost regional development.

Regarding Haiti, Secretary Rubio praised Mottley’s leadership in efforts to stabilize the crisis-ridden nation. He expressed interest in working closely with Barbados on initiatives to support Haiti’s security and governance.

U.S.-Trinidad and Tobago cooperation on security and energy

Secretary Rubio also met with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Stuart Young in Kingston. He commended Trinidad and Tobago’s role in promoting energy security and expanding cooperation on regional security issues. The leaders discussed efforts to curb the influence of criminal organizations, particularly the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, which was recently labeled as an FTO by the U.S. government.

Prime Minister Young and Secretary Rubio also addressed enhanced coordination on the deportation of illegal migrants and other border security concerns. Rubio urged Trinidad and Tobago to join the United States and other Caribbean democracies in countering external influences that threaten regional stability.

With his Caribbean tour continuing, Secretary Marco Rubio is set to visit Guyana and Suriname, where discussions are expected to focus on energy investments and broader economic partnerships.

The trip highlights Washington’s renewed engagement with the Caribbean, emphasizing security, economic resilience, and collaborative efforts to address regional challenges.