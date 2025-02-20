Portmore parish status sparks controversy and political tensions

The decision to grant Portmore parish status has ignited intense debate across Jamaica, with critics accusing the government of political gerrymandering. While supporters hail the move as historic, opposition voices—particularly from the parliamentary minority—question the administration’s motives.

Tensions boiled over on Tuesday during a community meeting meant to discuss the transition’s implications. The meeting quickly descended into chaos when a group of individuals, clad in green shirts emblazoned with the names and images of Members of Parliament Alando Terrelonge and Robert Miller, disrupted the event.

According to Portmore’s sitting Mayor, Leon Thomas, these individuals were Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters who deliberately sought to derail the discussion.

“Unfortunately, this important discussion was derailed when a group of JLP supporters, wearing green shirts bearing the names and images of MPs Alando Terrelonge and Robert Miller, stormed the meeting, aggressively brandishing placards, chanting ‘Showa Labourite,’ and attempting to hijack the proceedings,” Thomas stated on Wednesday.

“Their disruptive behavior caused distress among attendees, particularly elderly citizens. Witnesses even heard some of these individuals declaring that they were instructed to ‘mash up the meeting,’” he added.

Police probe against Portmore mayor

The fallout from the heated meeting has now triggered a police investigation into allegations that Mayor Thomas assaulted three attendees. Reports indicate that Thomas forcibly removed placards from certain individuals, escalating tensions.

“As presiding officer, I took steps to restore order, including removing placards from the hands of those who were deliberately creating chaos. My sole intention was to de-escalate a volatile situation and ensure the meeting could proceed peacefully and constructively,” he said in a statement.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the police probe centers on claims that Thomas assaulted three women during the confrontation, which took place at the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation.

Residents divided over issue

As political tensions flare, Portmore residents remain split on whether parish status will bring meaningful improvements. Many question if the designation will translate into better infrastructure, public services, and governance.

“Parish status wasn’t necessary right now. Portmore doesn’t have a public hospital or a real market that’s secure for vendors. It’s also virtually impossible to get in and out of Portmore during peak hours,” said one resident. “A better use of time and money would have been investing in a new route or perhaps a ferry for the city.”

Another resident, however, downplayed the controversy.

“For me, I don’t see it as such a big deal. Mostly just a formality. I would need to get all the details, but from what I know so far, I don’t understand what all the upset is about,” they said.

Under the proposed boundaries, the new Portmore parish will include areas such as Hellshire Hills and Goat Island but exclude communities like Lakes Pen, Grange Lane, Lime Tree Grove, and Quarry.

The newly designated parish town, named the City of Portmore, will encompass lands east of North Arscot, including key infrastructure such as the municipal building, police station, Inland Revenue Department, and parts of Naggo Head and Braeton.

With political accusations mounting and police investigations underway, the transition of Portmore into Jamaica’s fifteenth parish remains a contentious issue. Whether this move will truly benefit residents or serve as a strategic political maneuver remains to be seen.