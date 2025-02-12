NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaican Parliament passes law to make Portmore 15th parish

portmore jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

In a historic move, the Jamaican government used its majority in the House of Representatives on Tuesday to pass amendments to the Counties and Parishes Act, officially declaring Portmore the country’s 15th parish.

 

 

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
corruption

Jamaica slips in global corruption rankings for 2024

Skip to content