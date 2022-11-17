BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew 

Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash.

According to police reports the investigation began on Thursday, November 10, when BSO detectives worked with the South Florida Task Force out of Palm Beach County on a case involving a 2021 Range Rover stolen from Boca Raton. That work led detectives to an address in the 2800 block of River Run Terrace in Miramar. When detectives arrived at the location, the stolen vehicle was on a tow truck. At the location, detectives arrested three men – Pablo Carlos Rodriguez-Alfonso, Jose Pedroso and Erich Ruiz.

During a search of the property, detectives said they also located four other stolen vehicles – a 2022 Ford F-350 stolen from Fort Myers, a 2021 Ford F-350 stolen from Tampa Bay, a 2021 Range Rover stolen from Pompano Beach and a stolen Mercedes-Benz. Three of these vehicles had already received a new vehicle identification number (VIN). In these types of cases, suspects often put a new VIN on vehicles to make it easier to disguise the vehicle history and sell them.

Detectives also recovered a Glock handgun, more than $41,000 in cash, stolen license plates from Florida and New York and fraudulent VIN plates.

The four people will be charged with grand theft auto, dealing in stolen property, conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful possession of identification, counterfeit driver’s license, and fraudulent possession of VIN plates.

The BSO said they have been focusing on high-end auto theft.

The BAT Unit says there are some important steps residence can take to protect themself and their vehicles:

– Don’t leave your car doors unlocked.

– Don’t leave your car keys or key fobs in your car.

– Don’t leave valuables in your car.

– Don’t leave your garage door opener in your car.