Major Organized Auto Theft Group Arrested in Florida

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Seaport Operations Bureau detectives have arrested several individuals who were involved in an organized auto theft operation.

According to investigators a highly organized auto crime group would steal cars primarily from major car rental companies. The group will then “re-vin” the stolen vehicle and create a confirmable VIN.

Once “re-vinned” these stolen vehicles were sold to several dealerships throughout Florida. Detectives have documented over 30 vehicles associated in the case reaching in sales over one million dollars of stolen vehicles. Detectives believe there are more victims and encourage them to call (305) 547-0777.

The investigation and arrests were made with the assistance of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, City of Miami Police Department, City of Coral Gables Police Department, City of Doral Police Department, City of Hialeah Police Department, Broward Sherriff’s Office, Palm Beach Sherriff’s Office, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The police are urging anyone with information regarding the auto theft is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.