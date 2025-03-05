Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Broward County School Board approves $31M in salary increases for employees

broward schools superintendent howard hepburn
By Sheri-kae McLeod

At a Special School Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 4, the Broward County School Board unanimously approved salary increases for three key employee groups for the 2024/25 school year, totaling an investment of more than $31 million in compensation.

The approved increases will provide an average 3% salary boost for eligible employees across the district, recognizing the vital contributions of teachers, principals, assistant principals, and educational support staff in creating a supportive and thriving learning environment for Broward County students.

The salary adjustments apply to the following bargaining units:

  • Broward Teachers Union (BTU) Education Professionals (EP), representing teachers and educational professionals.
  • Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA), representing school leaders.
  • Educational Support Management Association of Broward (ESMAB), representing essential support and educational leadership staff.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Howard Hepburn, expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts involved in securing the salary increases. “These agreements reflect our unwavering commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent in education,” said Dr. Hepburn. “I am deeply thankful to the negotiating teams for their dedication, to our School Board members for their continued support, and most importantly, to our exceptional employees for their ongoing commitment to our students and community.”

Following the vote, union officials held a press conference to celebrate the good news. Lisa Maxwell, Executive Director of the Broward Principals and Assistants Association, praised the decision, calling it a significant step forward. “I’m here today to thank you. This is really such a step in the right direction,” Maxwell said.

Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers’ Union, emphasized the positive impact the salary increases would have on teachers’ ability to focus on their students without the stress of juggling multiple jobs. “There’s a hope that our salaries are growing, that we’re able to afford it and get off those two and three jobs and just be fully committed to our students because that’s what it’s about. Making sure we’re in our classrooms and we’re doing this, we’re smiling, we’re happy. We want to be there for our students, and that’s what it’s about,” said Fusco.

While the specific pay for Broward County teachers will vary depending on their experience and qualifications, according to the National Education Association, the average salary for teachers in Florida is around $53,098 (the national average is over $69,000). The NEA said the average starting salary for Florida teachers is $47,178.

In South Florida, where the cost of living is higher, salaries may range higher, but they still fall behind other parts of the country. Broward’s latest increase is a step toward addressing these disparities and ensuring that teachers are more adequately compensated for their work.

