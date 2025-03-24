JetBlue and Spirit considering resuming flights to Cap-Haïtien in Haiti

Haiti’s air travel landscape may soon see a shift, as JetBlue Airways (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) are “considering” resuming flights to Cap-Haïtien’s Hugo Chávez International Airport (CAP), according to Fritz Alphonse Jean, President pro tempore of the Transitional Council.

The announcement follows a meeting between Jean and officials from Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office (OFNAC) and National Airports Authority (AAN) regarding the reopening of Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP), which has been closed since November 2024.

Despite the discussions, neither JetBlue nor Spirit has publicly confirmed a timeline for resuming service to Haiti’s northern hub. Earlier this month, JetBlue Airways announced it would be extending its suspension of flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince until at least June 11, 2025.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our customers and crew members,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “Due to the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti, we have made the decision to suspend all flights to and from the country through at least June 11, 2025. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our plans as necessary.”

The United States also extended its ban on flights to Port-au-Prince until at least September 8.

Currently, Cap-Haïtien International Airport remains operational, though commercial flight options are limited. Sunrise Airways (S6) is the only carrier offering direct flights to the United States, with one-way fares ranging between $530 and $730. The potential return of JetBlue and Spirit could introduce competition and help lower ticket prices.

Meanwhile, the Haitian government has recently expanded Les Cayes’ Antoine-Simon Airport with the aim of establishing a third international gateway. However, no airlines have scheduled international routes there yet, leaving its role in Haiti’s aviation recovery uncertain.

The reopening of Port-au-Prince’s airport remains a pressing concern, but Cap-Haïtien may serve as a critical alternative in the interim, provided more airlines commit to restoring service.