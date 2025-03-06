JetBlue extends suspension of flights to Haiti amid ongoing civil unrest

JetBlue Airways announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension of flights to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince until at least June 11, 2025.

This extension comes as a result of the continuing civil unrest in the country, which has severely impacted safety in the region. The airline, which operates the only direct flights between Haiti and both South Florida and New York, had initially suspended its flights through April 30, 2025.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our customers and crew members,” a JetBlue spokesperson said. “Due to the ongoing civil unrest in Haiti, we have made the decision to suspend all flights to and from the country through at least June 11, 2025. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our plans as necessary.”

The announcement was made one week before the expiration of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ban on U.S. commercial and cargo airlines, which is set to end on March 12. The suspension also coincides with an important milestone for Haiti’s aviation infrastructure: the country’s Transitional Presidential Council recently announced that the domestic airport in Les Cayes is now capable of handling international flights after significant renovations to its runway.

Despite the airport’s readiness in Les Cayes, the ongoing instability in Port-au-Prince, particularly near Toussaint Louverture International, continues to pose challenges for international airlines. The airport itself remains open but is only accessible to foreign troops and aid organizations as part of the Kenya-led multinational security mission. It has been closed to regular commercial flights since November 11, 2024, when criminal gangs fired on three U.S. jetliners. While no passengers were injured in the attacks, a flight attendant was wounded.

The suspension of JetBlue’s flights to Haiti follows similar actions by other U.S. carriers. American Airlines and Spirit Airlines also indefinitely suspended services to Haiti after the attacks, with Spirit Airlines also halting all operations between Haiti and the U.S. at that time.

JetBlue remains one of only a few U.S. airlines still offering limited services to Haiti, with flights to Cap-Haïtien available via Sunrise Airways. However, with the security situation still precarious, the resumption of regular international flights remains uncertain.