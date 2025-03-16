Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness hints at election announcement ‘very soon’

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hinted that the countdown to general elections has begun, telling supporters that “every Jamaican will be called upon very soon to make a choice.”

With elections constitutionally due by September, there is mounting speculation that the polls could be held as early as June or July. In February, Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton suggested that Holness may call the election by mid-year, fueling expectations of an early campaign push.

JLP aims for historic third term

Speaking at a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) meeting in North Eastern St. Elizabeth on Friday night, Holness declared that the governing party is ready for battle but still has work to do.

“We (the JLP) are not going to back down. In fact, the sense I get as I walk into this room is that unuh ready,” he told supporters. However, he emphasized that the party machinery must remain active to ensure success at the polls.

The Prime Minister also took aim at the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), warning that many young Jamaicans are unaware of its governance record. He announced plans for an aggressive political education campaign to remind voters of the JLP’s achievements and highlight what he described as the failures of past PNP administrations.

“We are going to be putting out the information every day, ad nauseam—repeat it, repeat it, repeat it—so that the voter can hear and understand,” he said.

Holness also urged supporters to remain proactive in voter engagement, warning that electoral victory cannot be taken for granted.

“Don’t tek it for granted that the people in your community are going to automatically get up and vote,” he cautioned.

The election timeline speculation intensified after Dr. Tufton, speaking at a JLP Area Council 2 meeting in St. Mary last month, encouraged party supporters to step up their efforts in the final months before the election is announced.

“So, the next four… five months, until the leader call it, we have to be bold. If you never used to call di call-in programmes, start calling now. If you never used to write letters to The Gleaner, start write now. If you never used to talk a little politics pon di pulpit, start talking now,” the health and wellness minister urged.

The government has earmarked approximately $2.3 billion for Jamaica’s elections.

With the campaign rhetoric heating up and party leaders intensifying their mobilization efforts, all eyes are now on Holness as Jamaicans await the official election date announcement. If the polls are indeed held during the summer, the coming weeks could see a political showdown as both parties ramp up their ground operations.