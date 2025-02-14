Jamaica allocates additional $2 billion for parliamentary elections

The Jamaican government has earmarked an additional $2 billion for the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are constitutionally due by September 2025. This allocation is outlined in the proposed 2025-2026 budget, set to take effect on April 1.

The Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives by Finance Minister Fayval Williams on Thursday, detail that $1.95 billion is designated for “parochial elections.” However, Director of Elections Glasspole Brown clarified that this description is an error, and the funds are intended for parliamentary elections. Local government elections were already conducted in February 2024.

With this latest allocation, the total funds available to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) for the national elections will amount to approximately $2.3 billion. This follows Parliament’s approval last month of $365.3 million for election-related expenses. Brown has confirmed that the total amount aligns with the ECJ’s financial requests.

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness holds the exclusive constitutional authority to call the elections. At a political rally in St. Mary on Sunday, Cabinet Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton suggested that Holness could set the election date for June or July. Meanwhile, the ECJ has been actively recruiting election workers since January.

2025/26 Budget overview

The government has projected overall spending of $1.3 trillion for the 2025/26 fiscal year, maintaining a similar level to the 2024/25 budget. The budget consists of $1.197 trillion in recurrent expenditure and $62.595 billion in capital expenditure.

Tabling the budget in Parliament, Minister Williams highlighted its growth from the $580 billion allocated in 2016/17. She attributed this increase to sound financial policies, including the shift from direct to indirect taxation.

Despite challenges such as drought conditions, the impacts of Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Raphael, and widespread rainfall in November 2024, Williams emphasized Jamaica’s economic resilience. She credited this to government policies that have strengthened the nation’s financial stability, allowing the budget to remain in the trillion-dollar range since the 2022/23 fiscal year.

Further details on budget allocations will be provided during Minister Williams’ budget presentation on March 11, 2025.