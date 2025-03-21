NewsCaribbeanJamaica

Jamaica says Cuban medical missions not an example of trafficking

Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has reaffirmed that Jamaica’s Cuban medical missions is “not an example of trafficking,” responding to newly expanded US visa restrictions on officials from countries that engage Cuban healthcare workers.

Johnson Smith stated that a review of the programme had already been initiated before international scrutiny intensified and that improvements are being made to its administration.

Jamaica’s partnership with Cuba in healthcare dates back to 1976, providing critical support to local public health facilities through agreements upheld by successive administrations.

“Given the MOU’s (Memorandum of Understanding) expiration last year, we had already begun a review process before international concerns were raised. While we have identified a few areas for alignment with our own overseas labour programmes, we are confident that the Cuban medical mission is a legitimate bilateral cooperation programme, not an example of trafficking,” Johnson Smith said in a statement issued Thursday.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced an expansion of the US-Cuba visa restriction policy to include foreign government officials and their families whose countries are involved in Cuba’s overseas medical mission program.

Rubio, a Cuban American, described Cuba’s overseas medical missions as an oppressive program that enriches the Cuban government through the “exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers.”

The foreign minister emphasized ongoing diplomatic engagements, including discussions with Cuba’s Foreign Minister, the US Embassy in Kingston, and CARICOM counterparts, “to exchange perspectives and ensure the best understanding and outcomes of this matter.”

“Our structured process of review and engagement is progressing well, and we remain confident in the integrity of this programme,” she noted, adding that, “Jamaica’s non-adversarial handling of this matter reflects not only our practice of diplomacy but the strength of our bilateral relationships with both Cuba and the United States.”

Several CARICOM leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, have defended the Cuban medical program, stating that they are prepared to lose their US visas in support of the initiative. These comments have prompted questions about Jamaica’s stance.

Jamaica currently has more than 400 participants from the Cuban medical programme working at different levels in the public health system, Johnson Smith said earlier this month.

