NewsCaribbeanBarbados

Barbados PM Mia Mottley prepared to have US visa revoked over Cuban medical missions

Barbados PM Mia Mottley
Barbados PM and CARICOM Chairman Mia Mottley
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has declared her unwavering support for the Cuban health brigade programme, stating she is willing to have her United States (US) visa revoked rather than back down on the issue. She urged Caribbean Community (Caricom) nations to defend the contributions of Cuban healthcare professionals to the region.

“This matter, with the Cubans and the nurses, should tell us everything that we need to know. Barbados does not currently have Cuban medical staff or Cuban nurses, but I will be the first to go to the line and to tell you that we could not get through the (COVID-19) pandemic without the Cuban nurses and the Cuban doctors,” Mottley said in Parliament.

The United States has questioned the Cuban medical programme, which Caricom leaders have consistently defended as a crucial benefit to their countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced an expansion of Washington’s Cuba-related visa restriction policy, which targets individuals allegedly involved in forced labour linked to the Cuban labour export programme.

“This expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labour export programme, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions,” Rubio stated.

The Florida senator, himself the son of Cuban immigrants, noted that the new policy also applies to immediate family members of those supporting the Cuban programme. He added that visa restrictions have already been imposed on several individuals, including Venezuelans.

- Advertisement -

Caribbean leaders fully support Cuban medical missions

Caribbean leaders, including the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, have publicly supported the Cuban initiative. Grenada’s Foreign Minister Joseph Andall has also reinforced his country’s “legal, moral, and ethical obligation” to stand by Cuba, warning against opportunistic or transactional relations with Havana.

Mottley, the latest Caricom leader to speak on the issue, strongly refuted claims that engaging Cuban healthcare professionals amounted to human trafficking.

“I would be the first to inform the world that Cuban health professionals have been paid the same thing that we pay Bajans (Barbadians), and that the notion, as was peddled not just by this government in the US, but the previous government, that we were involved in human trafficking by engaging with the Cuban nurses was fully repudiated and rejected by us.”

Asserting her stance, Mottley made it clear that she prioritizes principle over personal convenience. “Now, I don’t believe that we have to shout across the seas, but I am prepared, like others in this region, that if we cannot reach a sensible agreement on this matter, then if the cost of it is the loss of my visa to the US, then so be it. But what matters to us is principles. And I have said over and over that principles only mean something when it is inconvenient to stand by it. Now we don’t have to shout, but we can be resolute.”

The Barbados leader, currently the only female head of government in the Caribbean, reaffirmed her solidarity with her Caricom counterparts. “I look forward to standing with my Caricom brothers… to be able to ensure that we explain that what the Cubans have been able to do for us, far from approximating itself to human trafficking, has been to save lives and limbs and sight for many a Caribbean person.”

More Stories

1Neil Rowe Barbados

Trial date set for former Barbados deputy speaker Neil Rowe in unlawful sexual intercourse case

The trial of former Barbados Deputy Speaker of Parliament Neil Rowe, who is facing an unlawful sexual intercourse charge, is set to begin on...
Climate change leaves the Bahamas with huge debt, country seeks help

Bahamas rejects claims of forced labor in Cuban medical missions

The Bahamas government has firmly rejected any suggestion that the country is engaged in forced labour, responding to recent statements concerning the Cuban health...
Belize Government agrees to resumption of increments for public officers

John Briceño and PUP secure landslide victory in Belize general election

Belize’s Prime Minister and People’s United Party (PUP) leader John Briceño has declared the nation’s March 12 general election as a “resounding affirmation” of...
Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the...
Nicholas Kee

Jamaican Nicholas Kee wins regional title at Commonwealth Youth Awards

Jamaican innovator Nicholas Kee has been named the regional winner for the Caribbean at the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work....
St. Lucia Prime Minister

St. Lucia records historic drop in unemployment

St. Lucia’s unemployment rate has reached a historic low, dropping to 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to newly released data from...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean before end of March

The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is expected to visit the Caribbean before the end of March to engage in discussions on...
Ralph Gonsalves

SVG PM stands firm on Cuban medical missions: ‘I won’t let people die to keep a visa’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has made it clear that he is willing to sacrifice his U.S. visa rather...
Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing financial strain on auto dealers, the Jamaican government has slashed the bond on duties...
UK visa requirement

UK imposes visa requirement on Trinidad and Tobago nationals

In a significant shift to its immigration policy, the United Kingdom has introduced a visa requirement for all visitors from Trinidad and Tobago, effective...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Caribbean squash coaches

Future of Caribbean squash brightens as coaches complete elite training

Skip to content