US Coast Guard transfers 79 Haitian migrants to The Bahamas

The United States Coast Guard says the crew of the cutter Rollin Fritch transferred 79 Haitians to Bahamian authorities on Saturday following two suspected smuggling ventures about eight miles east of Lake Worth Inlet in Southern Florida.

The US Coast Guard said officials at Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office notified Sector Miami watch standers of a suspicious 30-foot boat that was taking on water, on November 25, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

“Smugglers do not care whether your loved ones live or die,” said Acting Lieutenant Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven.

“Don’t waste your hard-earned money on smugglers and illegal voyages,” he warned.

Amid continuing gang warfare and a vacuum of law and order, Haiti is “on the verge of an abyss” said the United Nations human rights chief Volker Türk, warning that any hope of a sustainable recovery requires “urgent and sustained action” to tackle the root causes of the overlapping crises afflicting the island nation.

More migrants are taking the dangerous journey at sea as Haiti has descended into the worst human rights and humanitarian situation in decades. Food insecurity is also on the rise, with a record 4.7 million, nearly half of the population – facing acute hunger. Poor sanitation and lack of safe water supplies have led to a so far uncontrolled cholera outbreak.

Since October 1, 2022, US Coast Guard said crews have interdicted 584 Haitian migrants compared to 7,175 in Fiscal Year 2022; 1,527 in Fiscal Year 2021; 418 in Fiscal Year 2020; 932 in Fiscal Year 2019; 609 in Fiscal Year 2018; and 419 in Fiscal Year 2017.

CMC/