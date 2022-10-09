fbpx
US Coast Guard seizes millions in cocaine in the Caribbean Sea

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents offloaded 721pounds (327kgs) of cocaine (US Coast Guard photo)
By CMC News

The United States Coast Guard says it seized more than 700 pounds of cocaine after intercepting a vessel in the Caribbean Sea.

It said four men were apprehended when the vessel was intercepted by the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents had offloaded 721pounds of cocaine in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The coast guard said the interdiction took place in the Mona Passage, near Puerto Rico and the four men, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals are facing federal prosecution in Puerto Rico for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance aboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

It said this charge carries carry a minimum sentence of ten years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of imprisonment for life.

An additional charge of assaulting federal officers with a deadly weapon carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, the US Coast Guard said.

“I cannot be prouder of the Winslow Griesser crew, especially our small boat crew, whose skill and professionalism were instrumental in stopping this drug smuggling go-fast vessel,” said Lieutenant Commander Mark Tatara, the commanding officer of the cutter Winslow Griesser.

“We appreciate our Customs and Border Protection and our Coast Guard watch standers who worked seamlessly to ensure a successful outcome in this case that helped keep these drugs from reaching the shores of Puerto Rico and bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

CMC/

 

