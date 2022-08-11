US Coast Guard offloads drugs seized in the Caribbean Sea

The United States Coast Guard says it has offloaded 2,425 pounds of seized cocaine following three separate at-sea interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard said 14 persons from the Dominican Republic, who were detained during the operations, are now facing US federal prosecution in Puerto Rico.

The seized drugs have an estimated wholesale value of approximately US$22 million dollars, the US Coast Guard said, adding that these interdictions are the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force.

“These successful interdictions reflect the unwavering resolve and strong partnerships between the coast guard and our Caribbean Border Interagency Group partners in stopping illicit drug trafficking in the high seas,” said Captain José E. Díaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan.

“I’m proud of the professionalism and performance of the cutter Joseph Tezanos in apprehending 14 smugglers and preventing these drugs from reaching the shores and streets of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Diaz said special agents supporting the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force are leading the investigation into the case.

CMC/