US Coast Guard offloads US$99 million in cocaine seized in the Caribbean Sea

The United States Coast Guard said on Friday that the crew of its cutter Thetis offloaded more than US$99 million in illegal narcotics, at Base Miami Beach, seized in the Caribbean Sea.

The US Coast Guard said it collaborated with partner agency crews in seizing about 5,237 pounds of cocaine.

It said the drugs were interdicted in the Caribbean Sea by crews from US Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley, and the Netherlands Majesty’s Ships Friesland and Groningen.

- Advertisement -

“Interdicting drug traffickers on the open ocean is challenging work and every interdiction is complex and unique,” said Commander Justin Nadolny, commanding officer of Thetis.

“This offload is a testament to the teamwork and devotion of every crew assigned to carry out this mission, and it showcases the strength of the valuable international partnerships united to combat transnational organized crime,” he added.

The US Coast Guard said the fight against drug cartels in the Caribbean Sea requires “unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring, and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and US Attorneys’ Offices in districts across the nation.”

During at-sea interdictions, the US Coast Guard said a suspect vessel is initially detected and monitored by allied, military or law enforcement personnel coordinated by Joint Interagency Task Force-South based in Key West, Florida.

The law enforcement phase of operations in the Caribbean Sea is conducted under the authority of the Seventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami, the US Coast Guard said.

The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the US Coast Guard.

CMC/