US Coast Guard rescues two people near Bahamas

The United States (US) Coast Guard said it has rescued two people aboard the 110-foot motor vessel, Supplier One, after it started taking on water 35 miles off Great Inagua in the Bahamas.

“A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew received the initial distress call from Supplier One’s crew on VHF-FM channel 16 at 9:50 a.m., Saturday, reporting they were taking on water,” the US Coast Guard said. “

It said that the crew of the cutter, Bernard C. Webber, determined the vessel was not safe to tow and that due to the increased sea state, 8–10-foot seas, the two people were taken off the motor vessel.

“This case is a good example of how diligently coast guard crews work together to make sure the two people were rescued safely,” said Lieutenant Caleigh J. Cobb, Coast Guard District Seven command center duty officer.

“Always make sure you have a working VHF-FM radio aboard your vessel in case you are in distress and need to contact the coast guard for assistance,” Cobb said on Monday.

The coast guard did not give the nationalities of the people rescued but said it had repatriated 61 Cuban migrants to their homeland over the weekend following several interdictions off the Florida Keys.

“Coast guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments,” said Lieutenant Karolina Del Hierro Vega, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives in these dangerous attempts.”

CMC/