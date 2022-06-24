fbpx
NewsCaribbean

UNICEF urges accelerated national response to violence against children in Jamaica on heels of brutal slaying

UNICEF urges accelerated national response to violence against children in Jamaica on heels of brutal slaying
The United Nations children’s agency made the call in a statement issued on the heels of the slaying of Kemisha Wright and her four children in the central parish of Clarendon.
By Santana Salmon

KINGSTON, Jamaica, UNICEF on Thursday expressed alarm at the upsurge in violence in Jamaica, particularly incidents with child victims, and called for an accelerated national response to address violence against children in the country.

The United Nations children’s agency made the call in a statement issued on the heels of the slaying of Kemisha Wright and her four children in the central parish of Clarendon.

Wright and her three daughters – ages 15, 10, and 5 – and 23-month-old son were found with their throats slashed on Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

“This horrific and brutal attack against the most vulnerable members of our society has shocked the entire nation. It also highlights the need for the Government of Jamaica to accelerate commitments made to protect our children under the 2019 National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV),“ it said.

Those commitments include investing in programs addressing conflict resolution, anger management, safety in the homes and community safety, and developing and improving partnerships to strengthen community resilience in relation to violence.

“UNICEF is ready to continue our support to these efforts. UNICEF urges every member of society to take action to help protect our children from all forms of violence and abuse,” it added.

Police were on Wednesday questioning a 23-year-old man in connection with the deaths of 31-year-old Wright and her children.

Earlier, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said that all resources necessary would be deployed to bring to justice the perpetrator involved in the killings, as he strongly condemned the “heinous and senseless act of violence”.

CMC/

 

Previous articleBritain thanks Windrush Caribbean migrants for their contribution to the UK
Next articleProminent lawyer Warren Cassell jailed for concealing proceeds of criminal conduct in Montserrat

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Prominent lawyer Warren Cassell jailed for concealing proceeds of criminal conduct in Montserrat

Prominent lawyer Warren Cassell jailed for concealing proceeds of criminal conduct...

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content