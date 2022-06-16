Jamaica PM Vows Never to Allow Criminals to Overrun Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has vowed that his administration will “never allow criminals to over-run and hold our country hostage” as several communities in Spanish Town, St Catherine remained under a curfew.

Law enforcement authorities moved to end the gun violence that has so far resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others.

The police said the deaths of the three men were linked to an internal feud in the One Order Gang based in the parish.

“We are updating our laws to effectively prosecute those who wantonly endanger and take the lives of Jamaicans,” Holness said, noting that in a recent presentation to Area Council 2, he made this very point.

“Criminals, such as those we see in Spanish Town (last evening, driving fear into citizens and traumatizing our children, must be strongly and effectively punished within the confines of the law,” Holness said in a message posted to his official Twitter account.

“We will continue to advance our strong actions against crime,” he promised, adding “we must continue to work together to confront this epidemic by taking firm and decisive measures, including updating our laws and equipping our security forces to better enable crime fighting.”

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said some areas had been placed under a 48-hour curfew, promising to “settle” the violence.

“We’re in the space,” said Anderson, noting that the shootings were “part of the ongoing violence” that’s driven by gang feuds involving persons from the communities now under curfew.

Media reports said one of the men killed was shot by the police after he allegedly sought to challenge police personnel who tried to accost him at a car wash.

Reports are that an unknown number of persons have been hospitalized. Residents, vendors, and shoppers were sent scurrying while businesses closed their doors as gunmen attacked persons in the market district.

CMC/