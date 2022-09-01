Trinidad and Tobago reaffirms condemnation of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Trinidad and Tobago government has reaffirmed its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine saying it is also looking forward to “potential cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels in a range of areas of mutual concern”.

A statement issued by the Ministry of CARICOM and Foreign Affairs Wednesday said that Foreign Minister Dr. Amery Browne held talks on Tuesday with Ukraine’s Ambassador Sergiy Kyslystya, with the diplomat expressing his country’s thanks to Port of Spain for its “support and solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war against his country”.

“The Minister again underscored that Trinidad and Tobago, through its consistent and principled position on respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states and the right of every nation to exist peacefully, remains committed to the use of every available forum to convey the deepest concern over the invasion of Ukraine,” the brief statement said.

- Advertisement -

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces retook large areas around Kyiv in early April after Russia abandoned its push toward the capital. The Russian invasion has been condemned by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union which have all imposed sanctions against Moscow.

“Discussions during the meeting also centered on potential cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels in a range of areas of mutual concern,” the statement said adding that the Ukrainian diplomat also extended congratulations to Trinidad and Tobago on its 60th anniversary of political independence, praising also “.”Trinidad and Tobago’s long history of democracy and stability”.

Browne acknowledged “the very difficult circumstance under which Ukraine recently observed its own Independence anniversary,” the statement added.

CMC