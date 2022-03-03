CARICOM Condemns Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has joined the call for Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the 33rd meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in San Pedros Belize, Mach 1-2, 2022, Chairman and Prime Minister of Belize Mr. John Antonio Briceño condemned the actions of Russia. “As we meet, Russia has invaded Ukraine. This is a blatant violation of international laws, and we condemn it in the strongest terms. This is an unjustified invasion.”

Prime Minister Briceño further called for Russia to withdraw immediately and respect its obligations under international law. “There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities and an immediate and unilateral withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. We call for all to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

- Advertisement -

Reactions to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine included condemnation from world leaders, with some explicitly condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for authorizing military action. Russia’s economy continues to face the pressure of the invasion as the sanctions begin to take effect. These include the Biden Administration’s sanctions against Russia’s central bank on Monday, a move that effectively prohibits Americans from doing any business with the bank and freezes its assets within the United States.

The new measures will also target the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

Sporting bodies across the globe are also responding, pulling major sporting events out of Russia or banning Russian teams from international sporting events, including the 2022 World Cup.

The CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting also addressed several significant issues, including the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery, the impact of climate change on the region, and advancing the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). The CSME is regarded as the region’s most practical option for responding to current economic challenges and building a more resilient Caribbean Community in the face of ongoing global crises.