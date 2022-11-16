Suriname Government moves to prevent strikes by soldiers

As Surinamese soldiers continue to have talks about a possible strike the Ministry of Defense has filed summary proceedings against the Association for the Legal Status of Military Personnel (VRM) as Defense Minister, Krishna Mathoera, insisted that “It is forbidden for soldiers to strike”.

Mathoera says she does not believe that the VRM has legal standing and in the summary proceedings want the court to prohibit future actions of the union. She said also that the union has never been able to demonstrate that the organization has 1,700 members.

“If the minister wants us to show the exact figures, we can show the exact figures. If she wants to, we can do that. The minister should not start with something that could get her into trouble. We at the union have enough evidence to give a lot to the judge. I hereby ask the minister, minister, please stop, stop what you are doing, otherwise, we will certainly be forced to go to court,” said VRM chairman, Rodney Cairo.

The union has threatened a strike unless they receive a 150 percent salary increase for soldiers whom they describe as overworked and underpaid.

Cairo is warning that if the union does not hear from the authorities during this week, members will not participate in Srefidensi, which is observed on November 25 marking the country’s independence from the Netherlands on November 25, 1975. It is a national holiday and Surinamese observe the occasion through several festivals.

Cairo said that the action has nothing to do with politics, adding “the bylaws are clear…we are fighting a positive fight for the members of the organization.”

Worldwide most active military members cannot go on strike. They are required to obey all legal orders of those senior to them. That includes being present for duty unless otherwise excused

CMC/