St. Vincent PM says country’s material well-being ‘on the mend’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has told nationals in the diaspora that despite extreme challenges, the material well-being of the country is “on the mend”.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will celebrate its 43rd anniversary of political independence from Britain on Thursday, and in an independence message to the Vincentian diaspora, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the theme for the occasion focuses on “our people’s resilience and fortitude.”

“This thematic emphasis is apt given the extraordinary challenges of the past two and a half years consequent upon the COVID-19 pandemic of March 2020 and continuing, the volcanic eruptions of April 2021, Hurricane Elsa of July 2, 2021, and the knock-on effects of the continuing and exacerbated global turmoil, inclusive of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine initiated on February 24, 2022.

“Objective assessments of the responses by the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to these extreme challenges have concluded that commendations are in order,” Gonsalves added.

He said through bilateral and multilateral cooperation his government has secured appropriate solidarity for immediate humanitarian and social safety net supports, in addition to material resources for worthwhile capital projects “in pursuance of sustainable development, inclusive of building a modern, competitive, many-sided post-colonial economy.”

Moreover, from its own resources, and in partnership with the private sector, his administration has been “a catalyst in accelerating socio-economic development.

“Further, and most importantly, the government, in communion with the people and non-governmental organization, has led the way in pursuit of a path of inclusive development, consistent with equity and the ethical principles of fairness, justice, responsibility and responsiveness,” Gonsalves said.

He told the diaspora that in the deep valley of convulsions, dislocation, and even despair, “our people’s resilience, fortitude and fresh hope were summoned in aid of recovery and rebuilding.

“As we climb out of this treacherous valley onto the mountain of achievement, the evidence of much better times is at hand.”

Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said this year, the local economy will grow by five percent, projecting to grow to six percent next year with an anticipated growth of 4.8 percent in 2024.

He said advances are being made in vital areas such as agriculture and fisheries; hotel development; the construction of a modern port; sea defenses and river defenses; school rehabilitation and construction; the building of a modern hospital; housing and community amenities; roads and bridges; renewable energy, telecommunications, and water; the creative arts; sports and recreation; strengthening democracy, good governance, and the judicial system; and regional integration.

“This fresh hope is conjoined with an abiding faith made manifest in works and an unbreakable love for our country, a love that looks on tempests and is never shaken,” Prime Minister Gonsalves said.

CMC/