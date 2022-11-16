Public hearings into border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to begin on Thursday

The Guyana government has announced that the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings on Thursday, regarding the border dispute with Venezuela.

It said the public hearing, which will last until November 22, “will be devoted to the preliminary objections raised by Venezuela in response to Guyana’s submission of its Memorial on the merits of the case”.

Guyana had brought the matter to the ICJ on March 29, 2018, with the Court confirming its jurisdiction over the case, while rejecting Venezuela’s objections, in a judgment issued on December 18, 2020.

In March this year, Guyana filed its memorial on the merits of its case against Venezuela in accordance with the Order of March 8, 2021 of the court. Venezuela subsequently filed preliminary objections to the admissibility of Guyana’s application to the Court to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award on June 7, 2022.

In accordance with its rules, the court suspended the proceedings on the merits until the determination by the court of the matter of Venezuela’s preliminary objections.

“The people of Guyana have remained firmly united in the quest to preserve Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. To this end, the Government invited the Leader of the Opposition to name a representative from the combined Opposition to be part of Guyana’s delegation to The Hague. That invitation has been accepted,” the statement said.

It said former Commonwealth secretary general, Sir Shridath Ramphal is leading the legal team before the ICJ.

Guyana has on several occasions cautioned Caracas against using the border claim to the mineral, forest and oil-rich Essequibo region as a negotiating centerpiece while violating international law.

Under the first partial accord, the parties came together around Venezuela’s historical claim to what it calls the Guayana Esequiba territory, which includes offshore oil acreage controlled by Guyana.

Guyana officials have in the past expressed confidence that the ICJ will rule in the country’s favor that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which settled the boundary between then British Guiana and Venezuela, remains valid.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries have maintained their support for Guyana in its territorial dispute with Venezuela and at their summit in Suriname in July, reiterated such support.

“Heads of Government reiterated their full support for the ongoing judicial process that is intended to bring a peaceful and definitive end to the long-standing controversy between the two countries and urged Venezuela to participate in the process.

“Heads of Government reaffirmed their firm and unwavering support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana,” the communique noted.

CMC/