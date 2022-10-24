fbpx
Person of interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder case was under investigation in 2013

By Micaiah Morgan

Rushane Patterson, the person of interest in the death of Jamaican social media personality Aneka Slickianna Townsend was investigated in a case of rape, abduction, and murder in 2013.

According to the allegations, on February 9, 2013, a woman and her partner were walking down Cargill Avenue in St. Andrew when they were approached by men in a motor car.

The couple was held at gunpoint. The male victim was placed in the trunk of the vehicle and was subsequently shot and killed as he attempted to flee by jumping from the moving vehicle.

It is reported that the woman was raped, and her throat slashed and was left for dead. However, she survived the attack and reported the matter to the Half Way Tree Police.

Patterson was arrested in Half Way Tree Square in 2014 following an investigation and was later pointed out during an identification parade.

The case was dismissed by the judge after the Crown failed to locate the witness.

Rushane Patterson, who is now identified as a person of interest in the killing of 35-year-old Townsend was told to turn himself in to the police by Saturday 5:00 p.m. and has not yet done so, according to the police.

He was identified as a person of interest by the police high command after the social media influencer’s body was found at a beach in St. James last Friday.

 

