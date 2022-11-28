One rescued, two missing following boating accident in BVI

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) says a man who was stranded at sea for days is in serious but stable condition after being rescued while two others are missing following a boating accident.

The police report that the man was rescued from an overturned vessel found drifting south of the island of Virgin Gorda on Saturday.

It’s reported that the boat had overturned with three men aboard sometime on Tuesday; all three are believed to be residents of St Maarten.

- Advertisement -

It is not yet known what caused the boating accident.

CMC/