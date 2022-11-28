fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

One rescued, two missing following boating accident in BVI

One rescued, two missing following boating accident in BVI
By CMC News

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) says a man who was stranded at sea for days is in serious but stable condition after being rescued while two others are missing following a boating accident.

The police report that the man was rescued from an overturned vessel found drifting south of the island of Virgin Gorda on Saturday.

It’s reported that the boat had overturned with three men aboard sometime on Tuesday; all three are believed to be residents of St Maarten.

- Advertisement -

It is not yet known what caused the boating accident.

CMC/

Previous articleEbanks-Wilks elected as youngest speaker of the house in Cayman Islands Parliament
Next articleIssa Trust foundation raises over US$400K for children’s health center in Jamaica

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Issa Trust foundation raises over US$400K for children’s health center in Jamaica

Issa Trust foundation raises over US$400K for children’s health center in...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content