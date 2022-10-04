fbpx
BVI Boat accident leaves six-year-old dead, woman missing

By CMC News

The authorities in the British Virgin Islands say a six-year-old boy died and the search is continuing for an adult female following a boating accident off West End Sunday night.

The authorities have not released the identities of those involved in the boating accident, but the Operations Manager at Virgin Islands Search and Rescue (VISAR), Phil Aspinall, said the search efforts have received the support of local and foreign organizations.

“The US Coast Guard is enroute with a helicopter. I’ve got St. John Rescue, the police, my boat, and numerous good Samaritans, for want of a better phrase. Family, friends are out there. A lot of people are looking. The search continues with all available assets,” he added.

Police say they will issue a statement on the boating accident later, but Aspinall told the BVI News that eight persons, including three minors, were aboard the vessel when the accident occurred. He said seven persons have been rescued with various injuries.

Police have already interviewed the captain of the boat and Aspinall quoted eyewitnesses as saying that “’ suddenly it (the boat) went in the air, everybody went into the air and suddenly it came back down.”

CMC/

 

