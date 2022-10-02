fbpx
NewsCaribbean

US Coast Guard repatriates 120 migrants to Cuba amid Hurricane Ian

US Coast Guard repatriates 120 migrants to Cuba amid Hurricane Ian
By Micaiah Morgan

One hundred and twenty Cuban migrants were repatriated from the United States to Cuba by Coast Guard cutter Reliance crew on Friday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast during Hurricane Ian.

The US Coast Guard said a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watch standers of a sailing vessel Sunday about 12 miles southeast of Islamorada, South Florida.

The US Coast Guard also said a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watch standers of a migrant vessel Sunday about 18 miles south of Marathon, Florida.

- Advertisement -

In addition, among other alerts, the US Coast Guard said a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watch standers of a migrant vessel Monday about 12 miles south of Islamorada.

“Taking to the sea any time carries significant risk, taking to the sea during a hurricane is flat out reckless,” said Captain Robert Kinsey, US Coast Guard District Seven.

“We just had at least one unseaworthy vessel sink, and we are looking for 17 souls,” he added. “We can only pray our crews find them so their families and loved ones can rest. Our air and surface crews are patrolling and are on the lookout to prevent illegal and unsafe ventures.”

Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said its crews interdicted 6,182 Cubans compared to 5,396 in Fiscal Year 2016, 1,468 in Fiscal Year 2017, 259 in Fiscal Year 2018, 313 in Fiscal Year 2019, 49 in Fiscal Year 2020 and 838 in Fiscal Year 2021.

CMC/

Previous articleWorldwide Hindus dismayed at frequent vandalism of Hindu temples in Trinidad & Tobago  
Next articleFlorida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana Government slashes gasoline, diesel prices

Guyana Government slashes gasoline, diesel prices

Click here to view
Skip to content