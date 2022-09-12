US Coast Guard repatriates 74 Cuban migrants

The United States Coast Guard says the crew of its Cutter Charles David Jr. on Saturday repatriated 74 Cuban migrants to Cuba following several interdictions off Southern Florida’s coast.

The US Coast Guard said a Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew alerted Sector Key West watch standers of a fishing vessel, Tuesday about seven miles south of Long Key, Florida.

A good Samaritan also notified Sector Key West watch standers of a rustic vessel on Tuesday about ten miles south of Islamorada, Florida.

In addition, it said An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West Watchstanders of a fishing vessel Tuesday about 17 miles south of Key Largo, Florida.

“Paying smugglers endangers your loved ones and results in even greater risk crossing the Florida Straits,” said Lieutenant Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Please use safe and legal means to enter the US.”

Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said crews interdicted 5,456 Cubans compared to 5,396 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2016; 1,468 in Fiscal Year 2017; 259 in Fiscal Year 2018; 313 in Fiscal Year 2019; 49 in Fiscal Year 2020; and 838 in Fiscal Year 2021.

CMC/