Mottley urges BLP supporters not to intervene in court case against former deputy speaker Neil Rowe

Prime Minister Mia Mottley says she has “every confidence in the independence and the integrity of the Barbados Police Force,” as government legislator Neil Rowe is due to appear in court on Monday on rape-related charges.

Police on Sunday confirmed that the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, is expected to appear in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being charged with rape.

Police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Innis said Rowe had been in police custody for the past day being investigated on sexual assault allegations, and had indeed been charged with rape.

- Advertisement -

Mottley in an address to her ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) on Sunday told supporters “we are a family and as brothers and sisters, we are there for each other in good times and in bad times.”

She said Rowe has had a very serious accusation leveled against him and consistent with the provisions of the law, he has been charged and is set to appear in court.

“I have been both a member of the Bar of this country and I have been a parliamentarian for almost 30 years, long enough to know and to respect the spirit and the intent of the Constitution of Barbados, which provides unequivocally for the separation of powers.

“It is not our place to intervene in the process of justice, but rather to secure the integrity of the critical institutions that preserve the rights of the individual in this country. And to ensure law, order, and indeed good governance in Barbados.”

Mottley said the situation is not easy for the persons involved, saying “but as a responsible political party, we must acknowledge the rights of each of them.

“I would urge that as mature people, we respect the privacy of all concerned and behave responsibly, particularly as it relates to the predictable social media onslaught that regrettably has already started against both persons.

“I have every confidence in the independence and the integrity of the Barbados Police Service. I have every confidence in the independence and integrity of our judiciary. And I ask, therefore, that we do not rush to judgment but permit a process, a due process that has been around for many centuries to work and to run its course,” she added.

Earlier, during the three-day BLP convention, Mia Mottley said the member of parliament for St. Thomas, Cynthia Forde, will be nominated for the position of deputy speaker in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, replacing Rowe.

CMC/