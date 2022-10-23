Barbados Deputy Speaker Neil Rowe to appear in court on rape charges

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, – Barbados Deputy speaker and government legislator Neil Rowe has been charged with rape. The Police Sunday confirmed that Rowe is expected to appear in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer to the charges.

Police Public Relations Officer, acting Inspector Rodney Innis said that Rowe who had been in police custody for the past day being investigated on sexual assault allegations had indeed been charged with rape.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley told supporters of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) that the Member of Parliament for St. Thomas, Cynthia Forde, will be nominated for the position of Deputy Speaker in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, replacing Rowe.

- Advertisement -

CMC/