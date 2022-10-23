fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Barbados Deputy Speaker Neil Rowe to appear in court on rape charges

Barbados Deputy Speaker Neil Rowe to appear in court on rape charges
By CMC News

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, – Barbados Deputy speaker and government legislator Neil Rowe has been charged with rape. The Police Sunday confirmed that Rowe is expected to appear in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer to the charges.

Police Public Relations Officer, acting Inspector Rodney Innis said that Rowe who had been in police custody for the past day being investigated on sexual assault allegations had indeed been charged with rape.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley told supporters of the ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) that the Member of Parliament for St. Thomas, Cynthia Forde, will be nominated for the position of Deputy Speaker in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, replacing Rowe.

- Advertisement -

CMC/

Previous articleBarbados PM Mia Mottley reshuffles Cabinet once again

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Barbados PM Mia Mottley reshuffles Cabinet once again

Barbados PM Mia Mottley reshuffles Cabinet once again

Click here to view
Skip to content