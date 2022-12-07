Men shot and killed during joint police/military operation in Manchester

Two men were shot and killed during a joint police/military operation in Manchester, Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

An illegal gun was seized during the operation.

According to reports, law enforcement officers were conducting an operation in the Bellefield area of the parish at about 6:00 a.m. when two men approached them.

- Advertisement -

Police reports are that one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at members of the police/military squad.

The security forces then opened fire, hitting both men. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.