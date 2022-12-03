Wanted man captured by Jamaican police during operation

Dennis ‘Ginseng’ Mundell, who is wanted for several murders and other serious crimes across Jamaica, was arrested by the police during an operation in St. Catherine.

Mundell was held after a targeted operation in the parish by the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC).

According to reports, a Glock pistol was seized, and a female accomplice was also taken into custody.

It is reported that Romain Atkinson, a man shot and killed in December 2020, was named as one of Mundell’s victims.