Man accused of killing Jamaican cop arrested

By Santana Salmon

Twenty-year-old Jermaine Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Alex,’ who is accused of killing police constable Brian Martin has been arrested.

He is charged with murder, four counts of wounding with intent, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Reports are that on October 15, at 10:00 p.m. Constable Martin was among a group of people at a wake in Frog City near Maxfield Avenue in Kingston when armed men approached the group and opened fire.

The police were summoned, and Constable Martin and four other persons were taken to the hospital where he died while being treated and the others admitted in stable condition.

Hamilton was arrested on Monday, October 17, and was pointed out during an identification parade.

He was subsequently charged.

A man believed to be his accomplice, Kevin Ruddock, also known as ‘Haji,’ was shot and killed after a confrontation with police on Friday October 28 in Red Hills, St Andrew.

 

