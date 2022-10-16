Jamaican Police officer killed at wake

A Jamaican police officer was fatally shot on Saturday night at a wake in Frog City near Maxfield Avenue in St. Andrew.

The Police High Command has condemned the brutal murder of a Police Constable who has been identified as 22-year-old Constable Brian Martin who is from Ricketts Avenue and assigned to the Half Way Tree Police Station.

Four other persons were shot and injured including a 10-year-old.

Reports are that at about 10:00 p.m. Constable Martin was among a group of persons at a wake in the community when armed men approached the group and opened fire. Lawmen were summoned and Constable Martin and four other persons were taken to the hospital where Constable Martin died whilst being treated and the others were admitted in stable condition.

In a statement, the High Command also expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the slain officer as the JCF continues to mourn the loss of a colleague. The JCF says it is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his murder.

“The Police will not be deterred by this latest attack. They will continue their focus on ridding communities of guns, gunmen and gangs who continue to cause death, pain, and mayhem,” the High Command said. “Furthermore, we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing those criminals to justice”, the statement added

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stop at 311 or the Police 119 emergency number.

The JCF says the Force’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Martin.