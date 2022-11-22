Main suspect in the murder of Guyanese school teacher found dead

Police in Guyana say said the body of the main suspect in Sunday’s murder of a 22-year-old school teacher has been found hanging in an abandoned house. The police believed he may have committed suicide.

The authorities said 28-year-old truck driver, Leston Banes, was wanted in connection with the death of Kelly Charlotte, who on Sunday night was stabbed at her residence in Linden which she shared with her 27-year-old sister after she separated from Banes, her child’s father.

Relatives said the man had visited the home on Sunday morning and collected his son and returned with the child later that evening.

They said Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child and then a scream was heard.

“The woman immediately ran to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister (Kelly) about her body with a knife,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Media reports said three days earlier, the young woman had walked away from her relationship with Banes following several months of abuse.

The police say they are now treating the incident as a murder-suicide.

CMC/