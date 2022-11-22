Guyana Police continue search for man who murdered teacher

The Guyana Police are currently searching for a 28-year-old truck driver suspected of murdering a 22-year-old school teacher on Sunday after she reportedly broke up their relationship.

Police said Kelly Charlotte was stabbed to death on Sunday night at her residence in Linden which she shared with her 27-year-old sister after she separated from her child’s father.

Relatives said the man had visited the home on Sunday morning and collected his son and returned with the child later that evening.

They said Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child and then a scream was heard.

“The woman immediately ran to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister (Kelly) with a knife,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The woman immediately called the police while the suspect escaped.

The teacher was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was pronounced dead.

CMC/