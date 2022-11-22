fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Guyana Police continue search for man who murdered teacher

Guyana Police continue search for man who murdered teacher
By CMC News

The Guyana Police are currently searching for a 28-year-old truck driver suspected of murdering a 22-year-old school teacher on Sunday after she reportedly broke up their relationship.

Police said Kelly Charlotte was stabbed to death on Sunday night at her residence in Linden which she shared with her 27-year-old sister after she separated from her child’s father.

Relatives said the man had visited the home on Sunday morning and collected his son and returned with the child later that evening.

- Advertisement -

They said Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child and then a scream was heard.

“The woman immediately ran to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister (Kelly) with a knife,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The woman immediately called the police while the suspect escaped.

- Advertisement -

The teacher was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where she was pronounced dead.

CMC/

 

Previous articleTest captain expecting competitive final warm-up against Australia PM’s XI
Next articleJamaican companies announce plans to merge

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
An Intimate Affair Buju Banton and Beres Hammond to host New Year’s Day Concert

An Intimate Affair: Buju Banton and Beres Hammond to host...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content