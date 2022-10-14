fbpx
Trinidad Police search for men who stabbed a mechanic following fender bender

Crime Scene
By CMC News

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,– The Police are searching for four Spanish-speaking nationals, believed to be Venezuelans, who reportedly killed a mechanic following a fender-bender collision.

The authorities said Collin Forbes, 42, a father of three, had offered to repair the minor damage to the vehicle, but the encounter turned violent after he informed the police about the incident.

A police report said that around 12.10 am (local time) on Thursday, Forbes was at Penal when he attempted to reverse his vehicle, which came into contact with a red vehicle occupied by the men.

Police were told by witnesses that the group of men ganged up and beat Forbes, pelt glass bottles at him and the vehicle he drove, and stabbed him.

A witness to the incident said the men took Forbes’ phone, key, and driver’s permit.

The men left Forbes for dead and escaped in the red vehicle.

Forbes was taken to the hospital by good Samaritans who witnessed the ordeal.

