Jamaican cop in custody after two men shot and killed at party in Clarendon

A Jamaican policeman has been taken into custody for questioning after two men were shot and killed at a party in Clarendon on Saturday morning.

Dead is Jerome Smith, also called ‘Vibez’, and Clayton Pink, also known as ‘Chiney’.

Reports are that a police constable from the Spalding Police Station was at a party when an argument developed.

It is reported that the cop was injured after Pink threw a bottle which caught him in the face.

It is said that the constable fired shots at Pink, hitting him. Smith, who stood close by was also hit.

Both men were taken to hospital where they died from the injuries they sustained.