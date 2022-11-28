fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaican cop in custody after two men shot and killed at party in Clarendon

Jamaican cop in custody after two men shot and killed at party in Clarendon
By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican policeman has been taken into custody for questioning after two men were shot and killed at a party in Clarendon on Saturday morning.

Dead is Jerome Smith, also called ‘Vibez’, and Clayton Pink, also known as ‘Chiney’.

Reports are that a police constable from the Spalding Police Station was at a party when an argument developed.

- Advertisement -

It is reported that the cop was injured after Pink threw a bottle which caught him in the face.

It is said that the constable fired shots at Pink, hitting him. Smith, who stood close by was also hit.

Both men were taken to hospital where they died from the injuries they sustained.

Previous article‘Gifted’ Murray dies at 72
Next articleJamaican Police nab alleged lottery scammer in St. Ann

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Issa Trust foundation raises over US$400K for children’s health center in Jamaica

Issa Trust foundation raises over US$400K for children’s health center in...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content