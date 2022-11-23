fbpx
INDECOM investigates fatal shooting by member of JDF at SOE checkpoint

By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica’s Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man by a soldier on Monday near a Kingston Central checkpoint.

The deceased has been identified as Terron Hewitt.

According to reports from JDF members, an altercation developed between members of the public and a group of soldiers at the checkpoint.

During the confrontation, one soldier fired his weapon at Hewitt, who was subsequently taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM noted that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were not present or involved in the incident and no firearm was reported as recovered or in Hewitt’s possession at the time of the incident.

A video that captured the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The commission is requesting anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and help with the inquiry.

Individuals are asked to provide information to the Commission’s Office by submitting photos and videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in sections of the island amid an increase in murders.

Holness made the announcement during a press conference at Jamaica House last week Tuesday.

An SOE has been established for the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover and sections of Kingston and St Andrew.

Holness as well as Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson noted that there has been a considerable spike in murders in the previous six months.

 

