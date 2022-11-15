Jamaica’s PM declares states of emergency for sections of the island

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in sections of the island amid an increase in murders.

Holness made the announcement during a press conference at Jamaica House Tuesday morning.

An SOE has been established for the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover and sections of Kingston and St Andrew,.

According to Holness, the increase in crime and violence threatens property and public order.

“The government, after careful consideration on the advice of the security chiefs, have decided to advise the governor general that it was necessary and indeed appropriate to declare States of Public Emergency in these areas. We have seen an increase in criminal activity in these areas and indeed a threat to property and in some instances public disorder,” he said.

Holness as well as Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson noted that there has been a considerable spike in murders in the previous six months.

As of November 13, 1,360 murders were recorded in Jamaica.

“It’s really at that point an increase of 6.8 per cent over last year,” Anderson said.

“The main drivers of these violent crimes continue to be gang violence which accounts for 71 percent of all murders and interpersonal conflicts which account for another 16 percent of all murders.”

Anderson continued: “We will be targeting guns, gangs, and gunmen who are the chief architects of the sort of violence we are seeing in the society.”

Holness expressed the hope that the Opposition People’s National Party will support the States of Emergency and assist in dealing with the crime problem.