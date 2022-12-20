fbpx
Guyana to invest billions in developing health sector

Guyana to invest billions in developing health sector
By CMC News

The Guyana government says it intends to spend an estimated GUY$125 billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) in improving the health care services for residents in the hinterland supporting critical upgrades to hospitals over the next three years.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, speaking at the commissioning of the new SMART hospital at Mabaruma in Region One, said health facilities in other regions will also benefit from the funding.

Ali said of the GUY$125 billion, about GUY$4.1 billion will be spent on the infrastructure upgrades at Moruca, Mabaruma, and Port Kaituma.

“More than $125 billion will be invested in upgrading these facilities giving you the best working conditions, giving the population the best possible access to health care services. That is what transforms society, that is what improves living conditions and livelihoods,” President Ali said.

He said that some of the facilities are not up to par and lack basic amenities and must be changed.

“We are uncomfortable with some of the facilities out there that people come to for healthcare services.

“Every facility must have some basic services- proper washrooms for patients, proper waiting area, an environment that is clean, an environment that is conducive for the delivery of good health care,” he added

He told the ceremony that while facilities in those areas continue to benefit from infrastructural upgrades, resources are also being earmarked for training of health personnel who man those facilities.

He said importantly all the facilities will also receive the necessary equipment to provide critical services to the public. Steps will be taken to ensure basic medications are available at all health institutions.

CMC/

 

