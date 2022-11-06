Guyana to begin Construction on seven new hospitals

The Guyana government is moving ahead with the construction of seven new hospitals to deliver quality health service to Guyanese in all regions, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has disclosed.

He said the mobilization phase for the construction has been completed.

“We have already handed over the site to the contractor, [for the 256 -bed Pediatric and Maternal Hospital in Ogle]. This is to the Austrian company called VAMED and very soon you will begin to see site preparation occurring…,” Dr. Anthony said.

“They have [also] engaged the Ministry of Health and its technical team to finalize the design of the hospital… and very soon laying of the foundation will commence.”

In Regions Two and Three, contractors have already begun site preparation for the construction of the hospitals there.

The hospital for Region Three will be constructed in De Kinderen and will provide adequate healthcare for residents within the Parika-Tuschen catchment area, which has seen increased population growth.

In Region Four, a new hospital is being constructed in Little Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara and another at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara.

“Similarly in Bath Settlement and Number 75 Village we have been working on the site preparation and very soon in another couple of days we will be handing over the construction site in Bath Settlement, while we have already handed over the site in Number 75 Village to the contractor for construction to commence,” Minister Anthony said.

He said the health sector will continue to see massive infrastructural and human resource development in all regions.

