fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Guyana President invites Black panther actress Letitia Michelle Wright to visit homeland

Guyana President invites Black panther actress Letitia Michelle Wright to visit homeland
Actress Letitia Wright. (File Photo)
By CMC News

President Irfaan Ali has told internationally acclaimed Guyana-born actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, that his administration would be “honored” to host her as he extended an invitation to the star of the Black Panther movies to visit the Caribbean country.

In a November 16 letter, Irfaan Ali congratulated Wright, who migrated to England when she was seven years old, for her ‘resounding success as an actress both on television and in her highly acclaimed role in the Black Panther movie and its sequel.

“I was moved by an interview you did in which you mentioned the country of your birth and how much you wanted to make the people of Guyana proud. I thank you for that recognition which you have brought our country and the immense feeling of pride which your superb onscreen performances have evoked,” Ali wrote.

- Advertisement -

“The people of Guyana will be more than delighted to welcome you warmly to your beloved Motherland. I trust that your schedule and plans will permit such a visit at the earliest opportunity”.

Wright, 29, attained global recognition in 2018 for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award.

She repeated the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the block-buster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now showing in cinemas across the globe.

CMC/

 

 

Previous articleFlorida manatees again being fed lettuce to slow starvation
Next articleHefty fines for persons convicted of operating Ponzi schemes in Trinidad and Tobago

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Public hearings into border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to begin on Thursday

Public hearings into border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela to begin...

Click here to view
Skip to content