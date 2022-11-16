Guyana President invites Black panther actress Letitia Michelle Wright to visit homeland

President Irfaan Ali has told internationally acclaimed Guyana-born actress, Letitia Michelle Wright, that his administration would be “honored” to host her as he extended an invitation to the star of the Black Panther movies to visit the Caribbean country.

In a November 16 letter, Irfaan Ali congratulated Wright, who migrated to England when she was seven years old, for her ‘resounding success as an actress both on television and in her highly acclaimed role in the Black Panther movie and its sequel.

“I was moved by an interview you did in which you mentioned the country of your birth and how much you wanted to make the people of Guyana proud. I thank you for that recognition which you have brought our country and the immense feeling of pride which your superb onscreen performances have evoked,” Ali wrote.

“The people of Guyana will be more than delighted to welcome you warmly to your beloved Motherland. I trust that your schedule and plans will permit such a visit at the earliest opportunity”.

Wright, 29, attained global recognition in 2018 for her portrayal of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther, for which she won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award.

She repeated the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the block-buster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now showing in cinemas across the globe.

CMC/