Wakanda Forever: Rihanna Returns to Music with Black Panther Original Song

Barbadian singer, makeup and fashion mogul, Rihanna has returned to the music scene on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to be released November 11, 2022.

The song, Lift Me Up is a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to a press release, the artistes wrote the single “as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first Black Panther film who died from cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack will be released November 4. The following week, on November 11, Ludwig Göransson’s original score for the film will be issued by Hollywood Records.

The news had fans on social media in a frenzy as many are awaiting her highly anticipated return to music. In September, it was announced that she will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12 of next year.

The move came as a surprise to many as the singer has taken an extensive song writing hiatus, but she has vaguely commented about two different albums in the years since.

Lift Me Up is Rihanna’s first new solo song since the 2016 Star Trek Beyond track Sledgehammer. Rihanna’s last full-length release Anti, dropped in 2016; since then the new mother has expanded her legacy as a successful businesswoman, becoming a billionaire thanks to her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna is preparing for her third annual Savage X Fenty fashion show which will feature Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell as performing artistes. The event will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime November 9, 2022.