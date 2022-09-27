Rihanna to Headline Superbowl Halftime Show

Barbados National Hero and pop singer Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

The announcement was made by NFL and Roc Nation- the label that represents the Bajan superstar. In an Instagram post, the singer posted a photo of her arm holding up an NFL football. The same image was posted from the Twitter accounts of the NFL and Roc Nation.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 12 and the game typically draws one of the biggest single TV audiences of the year. This year’s game, in which the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 drew an estimated 208 million viewers.

In 2019, Rihanna turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl. At the time, many artistes voiced support for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose 2016 national anthem protests sparked debate throughout football.

This is a big moment not just for Rihanna but also for the wider Caribbean. Rihanna is one of the most outstanding artistes from the Caribbean. She is ranked as one of the bestselling female artistes ever. Her last album Anti was released in 2016 and she last performed publicly at the Grammy awards in 2018.

The entire Caribbean is expected to tune in to this highly anticipated performance. The Diamonds singer has had a busy year after giving birth to her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky in May. Many fans are looking out for this moment and not to mention new music.

The announcement immediately got fans talking: Which guest stars will join her during the show? Does this mean that her long-awaited ninth studio album is coming? How will she integrate her Fenty beauty and fashion lines into the show?

We can definitely picture her high energy performance. The lights, the fashion and not to mention the crowd losing their minds after witnessing the performance. The raw Caribbean talent and beauty.

It will be an internet breaking moment for the Fenty Beauty owner that will have fans in the Caribbean, at home and in the stadium losing their minds.