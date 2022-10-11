Guyana Newspaper Kaieteur News offices robbed; undisclosed cash stolen

Guyana police are searching for three men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash and robbed workers at Kaieteur News on Monday.

“One of the suspects remained with the victims and the other two suspects proceeded to the upper flat of the building, straight to the Accounts Department. The door was secured with a Yale padlock which was wrenched off by the suspects.

“The lock on one of the desk drawers inside the Accounts Department was also broken off. Under the said desk had a small safe with an undisclosed amount of cash which the suspects took,” the police said in a statement, adding that two security guards and a graphics designer were also robbed of personal property.

The police said the robbers could not have been identified because they were wearing masks. The workers said the bandits after entering the building ordered them to lie on the ground.

On its Facebook page, the Kaieteur News said the gunmen left with “millions” in cash, firearm, and ammunition” (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents)

It said the three armed “held the security guards at gunpoint before carting off with a safe containing millions along with a firearm and ammunition.

“The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera,” the newspaper reported

CMC/